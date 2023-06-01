USC Aiken Eventing Team celebrates championship win

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University Of South Carolina Aiken eventing team is taking home the gold.

The team won their first-ever eventing championship.

We told you about their preparations just a few weeks ago and we caught up with the talented riders to ask how the win feels.

Alexa Duncan and Carson Langenberg are back from their biggest competition ever.

“It went pretty amazing,” said Langenberg, team president.

Duncan said: “It was unlike anything anyone could imagine.”

They both competed at the Intercollegiate Eventing Championship for the first time.

USC Aiken’s team of six riders went up against much bigger schools.

Langenberg said: “We had teams like Kentucky who had like 40 riders, and it really kind of felt like an underdog moment.”

They battled with Auburn for the lead all weekend.

A strong performance on the final day gave the Pacers their first eventing championship ever.

Duncan said: “I couldn’t even imagine, like my last year here, standing next to all these girls, it was just awesome.”

Langenberg says this helps put the program on the map.

“It kind of showed the world that USC Aiken actually does have an eventing team, and we have a ton of talented riders, and we have a ton of opportunities to go and show,” said Langenberg.

They’re excited to see where the team goes from here. For them, it will always be special to be part of a historic win.

“This is gonna be something we remember forever,” said Langenberg.

They hope this win will help them fundraise more so they can continue growing the team.

