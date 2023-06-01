Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Train carrying hazardous materials derails, causing highway closure in Minnesota

Derailed train cars are seen from the highway in Minnesota. (Chris Orwig via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Minn. (CNN) - Officials say a train carrying hazardous materials derailed in Minnesota just south of the Canadian border Wednesday.

There were no injuries reported and no immediate signs of leaks, but the derailment forced a highway closure.

Kittson County’s emergency management director said precautionary measures were being taken in case leaks did happen.

The Canadian Pacific train consisted of 25 cars, including some tank cars carrying an unspecified flammable liquid.

Officials didn’t provide details about how many cars derailed.

Details weren’t immediately available about the cause.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tweeted the site has been contained and experts will survey the area.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body cam footage shows the moment a car hits a tow truck and goes airborne – 120 feet in the air.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne, driver survives stunning crash
Michael Scott Stephens
Suspect accused of exposing himself to shopper at Dollar General
A local church is recovering after being “completely torn to pieces” on Friday.
100-year-old church ‘completely destroyed’ in Burke County
Multiple lanes are closed after an accident involving multiple vehicles on Gordon Highway at...
Lanes reopen after multi-vehicle accident on Gordon Highway
Her company strived to show diversity and representation by using some of your favorite...
‘She was driven’: Family remembers owner of Brown Beauty Magic

Latest News

Georgia State Capitol
Nonprofit ‘Vote Run Lead’ working to get more women into politics
Derailed train cars are seen from the highway in Minnesota. (CHRIS ORWIG)
Video shows train cars derailed near highway in Minnesota
FILE -The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant is seen, July 14, 2015 in Knoxville, Tenn. The...
US turns up pressure on air bag inflator company that refuses a recall despite deaths, injuries
Man arrested for stealing a squad car as he awaited trial for allegedly stealing a different...
Police arrest man accused of stealing police car a second time