Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Spirit Airlines passengers sees huge delays from technical issue

FILE - Spirit Airlines is experiencing technical issues causing delays for passengers.
FILE - Spirit Airlines is experiencing technical issues causing delays for passengers.(KBJR/CBS)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Spirit Airlines said it experienced “technical issues” Thursday morning.

On social media, the airline said its website, app and airport kiosks were down.

The issues have resulted in delays and long customer lines at airports.

Spirit apologized but did not have a time frame for when the issue would be fixed.

Passengers flying Spirit on Thursday have two options - wait it out at the airport or request a refund and fly later.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body cam footage shows the moment a car hits a tow truck and goes airborne – 120 feet in the air.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne, driver survives stunning crash
Michael Scott Stephens
Suspect accused of exposing himself to shopper at Dollar General
A local church is recovering after being “completely torn to pieces” on Friday.
100-year-old church ‘completely destroyed’ in Burke County
Multiple lanes are closed after an accident involving multiple vehicles on Gordon Highway at...
Lanes reopen after multi-vehicle accident on Gordon Highway
Her company strived to show diversity and representation by using some of your favorite...
‘She was driven’: Family remembers owner of Brown Beauty Magic

Latest News

According to the Memphis Police Department, the children were home alone when the fire started.
4 young children killed in apartment fire sparked by rigged wire, investigators say
This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum.
White House announces sanctions in Sudan as warring sides fail to abide by cease-fire
FILE - Ernie Field pushes the doorbell on his Ring doorbell camera, July 16, 2019, at his home...
Amazon to pay $31 million in privacy violation penalties for Alexa voice assistant and Ring camera
Sammie Sias
Court denies new trial for Augusta ex-Commissioner Sammie Sias