Grant Me Hope: Izaiah enjoys football, nature and drawing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Izaiah.

At 14 years old and in the seventh grade, getting good grades is very important to him.

“I think it’s going to help me with my future moving on,” he said. “And it’s just, I like to learn and be in that kind of environment.”

When he’s inside, he likes to draw.

“I just sketch, like, whatever pops into my mind,” he said. “I’m pretty good at landscape scenes, and like just nature.”

Being out among nature is one of his favorite things, plus he’s good at football.

“I’ve played linebacker, offensive line, running back, a bunch of different things,” he said.

“Something that makes me happy every day is just having a chance to get out and do stuff – being allowed to live another day and do stuff, like just live my life,” he said.

To inquire about him, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

