Dumped puppies draw plenty of people wanting to adopt

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few days ago, 10 puppies were found along Bellevue Plantation Road, where they’d been dumped.

They all went up for adoption at 1 p.m. Thursday at Burke County Animal Services, and eight were taken in the first 20 minutes.

The puppies have all been full of energy during their time at the animal shelter.

“You’ve got your ones who want to sit back and be cool, calm, and collected. And you’ve got ones who want to lay in your lap and sleep, and you’ve also got your couple that are bouncing all over you, all up in you and everything else, and just want to have fun,” said Chaddrick Parrish, director of animal services.

After seeing them play, it’s hard to imagine anyone dumping them on the side of the road.

Authorities still don’t know who dumped the pups. It was someone in a silver sedan, but no one saw the tag number.

Before adoption day, all had received their first round of vaccinations.

