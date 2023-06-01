Submit Photos/Videos
Despite progress, city of Augusta far from recovery after cyberattack

By Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s getting close to two weeks since a cyberattack took down the city of Augusta’s computer systems, and things are getting better – even if they’re not yet back to normal.

As of Wednesday, probate court is no longer closing around the middle of the day, as it had been.

The Richmond County Tax Commissioner’s Office says all three locations are open for motor vehicle processing, kiosks are running and motor vehicle transactions can be performed online at arctax.com.

Property tax operations will continue once officials get notice of having an operable network up and running.

The Augusta Utilities staff now has access to customer information. While payments could be made in person since the cyberattack, employees lacked access to accounts to tell customers what they owed.

The department is still holding off on service shutoffs until the staff can read meters.

For a few days, this sign had said probate court was closing early, but now the sign is blank.
For a few days, this sign had said probate court was closing early, but now the sign is blank.(WRDW/WAGT)

And although the kiosks in the offices didn’t appear to be working Thursday, online payments are functioning.

At the jail, families reported some inmates were unable to purchase hygiene items from a kiosk that normally serves as the source for such supplies. The families also said visitation had been curtailed. We reached out to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to verify this, and the agency wouldn’t answer.

We do know that the sheriff, the information technology department and a judge executed a plan to release some offenders with minor charges.

We may learn more on Friday after the Augusta Commission holds a meeting about the cyberattack.

Although the executive session will be behind closed doors, Mayor Garnett Johnson is likely to offer an update afterward.

“I want to give the people the confidence and knowing that we are working as diligently and as expediently as we can to get to the bottom of this so we can come back to 100% for functionality,” said Johnson said earlier this week.

