Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Highs stay below average with little rain through the weekend.
By Tim Strong
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ll see the temps slowly fall back to the upper 60s this morning. The afternoon will be similar to today with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm into the mid-80s Friday and Saturday with morning temps in the mid and lower 60s. Highs on Saturday will be close to 87°, but a cold front will push in from the northeast into Sunday causing temps to drop back to the low 80s.

The silver lining with a cooler Sunday is the front looks to keep some heavier shower activity to our South. Currently, there’s a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that has a 20% chance at developing over the next several days. Fortunately, most of the impacts look to be in Florida with breezy, wet, and cooler conditions. Tomorrow, June 1st, is the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

As we push past the weekend there are signs that temps could return to near seasonal highs in the mid and upper 80s. A few afternoon showers and rumbles of thunder still look possible. Keep it here for the latest.

