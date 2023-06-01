Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Highs stay below average with little rain through the weekend.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying dry through this evening with temps reaching the low 80s. Later this evening we’ll see the temps fall, eventually reaching the mid to lower 60s by tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm into the mid-80s Friday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds, an isolated shower not being ruled out as well but most locations will stay dry. Saturday with morning temps will return to the mid and lower 60s with afternoon highs reaching the upper 80s, close to 88°, but a cold front will push in from the northeast into Sunday causing temps to drop back to the low 80s.

The silver lining with a cooler Sunday is the front looks to keep some heavier shower activity to our South. Currently, there’s a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that has a 70% chance at developing over the next several days. Fortunately, most of the impacts look to be in Florida with breezy, wet, and cooler conditions, today is the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

As we push past the weekend there are signs that temps could return to near seasonal highs in the mid and upper 80s. A few afternoon showers and rumbles of thunder still look possible. Keep it here for the latest.

