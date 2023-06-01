City of Adrian getting money to aid in pollution cleanup

ADRIAN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Federal funds are on the way to help with the cleanup of hazardous materials in downtown Adrian.

The city of Adrian in Emanuel and Johnson counties will get $500,000 to assess contaminated sites across the area, develop cleanup plans and revitalize infrastructure to boost job growth.

The contaminated locations include an abandoned grocery store and a former sawmill with deserted fuel storage areas.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency people living near such “brownfield” sites may be exposed to hazardous substances by drinking affected groundwater, by wind carrying contamination off the site or by walking on the site itself.

The funds from the bipartisan infrastructure law were announced by U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, both Democrats from Georgia.

Adrian is one of four communities across Georgia to get such grants. According to the EPA, there are currently more than 450,000 brownfields across the nation.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.