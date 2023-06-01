Bond denied for man accused of exposing himself in detergent aisle

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond was denied for a man arrested on suspicion of a lewd act in public for at least the third time.

Columbia County deputies say Michael Scott Stephens, 28, was masturbating in front of a fellow shopper in the detergent aisle at a Dollar General store .

DEVELOPING STORY:

Hallie Turner is looking into the past of suspect Michael Scott Stephens – and talking with one of his previous victims. Hallie will share what she learns in updates here on WRDW.com and this afternoon and evening on News 12.

He was arrested Tuesday after the incident Saturday afternoon in the store at 5380 Columbia Road. The victim, a 29-year-old woman, said she felt someone had been following her, and she screamed when she turned around and saw what he was doing with his exposed genitals. He fled the store, deputies said.

Stephens was arrested Tuesday on a charge of public indecency, third or subsequent conviction. On that same day, he was denied bond on the grounds that he’s a danger to people, community or property.

That may be because this wasn’t his first arrest on similar charges.

On March 3, 2019, he allegedly walked around the Walmart at 260 Bobby Jones Expressway with his private parts exposed, according to an arrest warrant. When one of the four victims made eye contact, he chuckled, according to the warrant.

At that time, he was out on bond for charges in connection with two other incidents. He was accused of performing “a lewd exposure of his sexual organs” on June 6, 2018, at the Walmart at 5010 Steiner Way in Grovetown and on Nov. 5, 2018, at LuLu’s car wash at 232 Bobby Jones Expressway.

