Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Block party to celebrate new crosswalk mural in east Augusta

Officials say Augusta’s Public Art Advisory Panel used pedestrian safety data and an AARP study...
Officials say Augusta’s Public Art Advisory Panel used pedestrian safety data and an AARP study to determine that the East Boundary and Telfair Street intersection is dangerous to cross.(WAVE)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An East Augusta community block party will celebrate the new crosswalk murals in the area.

The free event is hosted by Commissioner Jordan Johnson, with the help of the Greater Augusta Arts Council, Felicia Rhodes of Magnolia Court Apartments, Angela Bakos of Resourced Augusta, and Chef Cassandra Loftlin of Goodness Gracious Grocery.

The party is on June 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will include local vendors, food trucks, fresh produce giveaways, and community resources.

MORE | 6 brand-new diesel buses arrive for Augusta Transit riders

Johnson will also present the Community Champion Award to several community leaders.

Officials say Augusta’s Public Art Advisory Panel used pedestrian safety data and an AARP study to determine that the East Boundary and Telfair Street intersection is dangerous to cross.

Augusta Traffic Engineering added ADA ramps at one corner of the intersection, re-striped old crosswalks, created a new crosswalk across East Boundary Street, and installed pedestrian-activated crossing beacons designed to help pedestrians safely cross.

MORE | Piedmont Augusta cuts ribbon on new facility in Appling

Local artist Ray Sturkey met with residents to learn how they would want to be represented in the murals. They worked together to create designs that feature the themes of love, togetherness, and peace.

During the first week of June, Sturkey and several residents will paint the designs on the crosswalks.

Officials say this will be the first crosswalk mural in Augusta-Richmond County.

Click HERE for more information.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body cam footage shows the moment a car hits a tow truck and goes airborne – 120 feet in the air.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne, driver survives stunning crash
Michael Scott Stephens
Suspect accused of exposing himself to shopper at Dollar General
A local church is recovering after being “completely torn to pieces” on Friday.
100-year-old church ‘completely destroyed’ in Burke County
Multiple lanes are closed after an accident involving multiple vehicles on Gordon Highway at...
Lanes reopen after multi-vehicle accident on Gordon Highway
Candy Smith's car on fire
‘God’s timing’: Woman sees flames of faith as car catches fire

Latest News

Puppies dumped on Burke County road ready for adoption
Dumped puppies draw plenty of people wanting to adopt
The University Of South Carolina Aiken eventing team is taking home the gold.
USC Aiken Eventing Team celebrates championship win
Augusta cyberattack
Despite progress, city of Augusta far from recovery after cyberattack
Rick Chow
S.C. store owner has shot at suspected shoplifters before