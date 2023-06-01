Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

6 new diesel buses arrive for Augusta transit riders

The goal of the new buses is to combat the expanded access but potentially help to create more...
The goal of the new buses is to combat the expanded access but potentially help to create more direct routes.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Transit received six new diesel buses from Livermore, California, to improve performance and experience for riders.

GILLIG manufactured the buses. Four are 35 feet, and two are 29 feet.

In August 2022, Augusta Transit was awarded a more than $6.25 million federal grant to support the adoption of battery electric-powered buses. The six buses are not a part of that grant but from a previous grant.

Deputy Director Oliver Page said supply chain issues were the blame for the delay in manufacturing the buses.

For months, we’ve reported on the issues riders faced with the bus tracking app and getting buses to show up.

MORE | Piedmont Augusta cuts ribbon on new facility in Appling

“I’ll say it really got out of hand in November. I felt it in November. There were no buses. There was never a bus at West Parkway. You’d have to call, and they’d say, ‘No, it’s not running today’,” said a bus rider in January.

The goal of the new buses is to combat the expanded access but potentially help to create more direct routes.

Going into effect on June 5, Augusta Transit is adjusting the schedule for Route No. 9 Red Line/Lumpkin Road. This route only operates Monday through Friday.

Officials say this will improve bus on-time performance and reduce missed connections for transferring passengers at the Gordon Highway Transfer Point, Route No. 4 Purple Line/Turpin Hill, and Route No. 6 Brown Line/Gordon Highway.

NEW SCHEDULE TIMES:

Officials say additional improvements will be made as they continue to add buses and hire more bus operators and technicians.

To find a bus route near you, call (706) 821-1719 or click HERE for more information.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body cam footage shows the moment a car hits a tow truck and goes airborne – 120 feet in the air.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne, driver survives stunning crash
Michael Scott Stephens
Suspect accused of exposing himself to shopper at Dollar General
A local church is recovering after being “completely torn to pieces” on Friday.
100-year-old church ‘completely destroyed’ in Burke County
Multiple lanes are closed after an accident involving multiple vehicles on Gordon Highway at...
Lanes reopen after multi-vehicle accident on Gordon Highway
Her company strived to show diversity and representation by using some of your favorite...
‘She was driven’: Family remembers owner of Brown Beauty Magic

Latest News

Sammie Sias
Court denies new trial for Augusta ex-Commissioner Sammie Sias
Georgia State Capitol
Nonprofit ‘Vote Run Lead’ working to get more women into politics
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for June 1
Dad faces multiple charges after 4-year-old shoots herself in Grovetown