6 new diesel buses arrive for Augusta transit riders

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Transit received six new diesel buses from Livermore, California, to improve performance and experience for riders.

GILLIG manufactured the buses. Four are 35 feet, and two are 29 feet.

In August 2022, Augusta Transit was awarded a more than $6.25 million federal grant to support the adoption of battery electric-powered buses. The six buses are not a part of that grant but from a previous grant.

Deputy Director Oliver Page said supply chain issues were the blame for the delay in manufacturing the buses.

For months, we’ve reported on the issues riders faced with the bus tracking app and getting buses to show up.

“I’ll say it really got out of hand in November. I felt it in November. There were no buses. There was never a bus at West Parkway. You’d have to call, and they’d say, ‘No, it’s not running today’,” said a bus rider in January.

The goal of the new buses is to combat the expanded access but potentially help to create more direct routes.

Going into effect on June 5, Augusta Transit is adjusting the schedule for Route No. 9 Red Line/Lumpkin Road. This route only operates Monday through Friday.

Officials say this will improve bus on-time performance and reduce missed connections for transferring passengers at the Gordon Highway Transfer Point, Route No. 4 Purple Line/Turpin Hill, and Route No. 6 Brown Line/Gordon Highway.

NEW SCHEDULE TIMES:

Officials say additional improvements will be made as they continue to add buses and hire more bus operators and technicians.

To find a bus route near you, call (706) 821-1719 or click HERE for more information.

