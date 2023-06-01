18-year-old arrested in North Augusta shooting of dad

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta 18-year-old is facing a charge of attempted murder after shooting his dad Wednesday night, according to officers.

Jaydon McGirt was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime after the incident in the 100 block of Walsh Way in The Rapids neighborhood.

Once on the scene around 11:50 p.m., officers found the 37-year-old victim lying in a puddle of blood with a gunshot wound to the upper right leg. Because of the large amount of blood, officers could not determine the number of wounds, according to a police report.

The report states the victim was in and out of consciousness and kept repeating that he “was going to die.”

He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition as of Wednesday night.

The caller told officers she was there to help the victim clean his home. She said the father and McGirt were loving, and everyone was in a “great mood,” according to her statement.

After McGirt’s dad told him to go to bed, she went to the garage and later heard gunshots.

When she returned, she found the dad on the floor and McGirt holding a black handgun, according to police. The police report says when she asked what happened, McGirt responded, “I can’t deal with him anymore.”

The report states the North Augusta Department of Public Safety has responded multiple times; in the past to the home for a well-being check and domestic disputes.

McGirt fled the scene on foot before police could arrive, officers said. While turning on Seton Circle, officers spotted him sitting on a curb on Seton Circle at Eron Court, according to authorities.

Officers said they detected a strong smell of alcohol coming from McGirt. At this point, he proclaimed how sorry he was and how he “loved his dad.”

He also told officers he needed to go to bed to make his high-school graduation practice in the morning.

He didn’t make it.

Instead, he was in the Aiken County jail.

