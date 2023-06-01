Submit Photos/Videos
12-year-old dies in Washington County ATV accident

Washington County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
Washington County Sheriff's Office, Ga.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 12-year-old boy has died after an ATV accident in Washington County on Thursday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred at 2:40 p.m. on Riddleville Mount Moriah Road.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by the Washington County Coroner’s Office.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, another 12-year-old was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

