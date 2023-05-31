Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Woman gets to know her late father with 400 WWII letters

Judie Tosh's father served in World War II and sent letters to her mother during his time in the service. He was declared missing in action in 1944.
By Emily Schrad and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - An Iowa woman got to learn about her dad, who died when she was a baby, when she found a sack full of his letters, KCRG reports.

Judie Tosh was born during World War II while her father was in England with the Army Air Corps. Years after his passing, she has pages of memories she’s been able to create.

“He loved to fly,” she said.

Tosh’s father Virgil Prior served in World War II from 1941 until he was declared missing in action in 1944.

“They were on a bombing run to France,” said Tosh.

Tosh was just six weeks old when he died.

More than 50 years later after her mom died in 1999, she found a sack full of letters.

“I was just so astounded by the volume!” she said.

There were 400 letters written by her dad to her mom during his time in the service.

“He always started out ‘my darling wife,’” Tosh said.

With each pen stroke, Judie said it was a way to get to know her father, even though they never met.

“That’s how I knew my dad! Was reading his thoughts,” she said. “Over time, I’ve read them all.”

Tosh said out of all 400, there’s one letter she loves the most.

“The one that he got that he knew I was born. He was very excited. He named me. He was counting on a girl. They didn’t even have a boy’s name,” she said. “He said ‘I ran around the barracks screaming ‘It’s a girl!’ So, that might be one of my favorite ones.”

His words closed the gap between decades, proof of his devotion to his young wife and baby daughter.

“But it was really something, I think, that she kept all that,” Tosh said. “He wrote so much!”

Copyright 2023 KCRG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County and Burke County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that two missing teens from...
Missing CSRA teens found in Myrtle Beach
Amari Williams
Graniteville 19-year-old dies after being shot in head
A local church is recovering after being “completely torn to pieces” on Friday.
100-year-old church ‘completely destroyed’ in Burke County
Child taken to hospital after Grovetown shooting
Man arrested after Grovetown shooting sends girl to hospital
The Augusta Fire Department confirms a firetruck is stuck in a sinkhole in front of Goodwill on...
Augusta firetruck gets stuck in sinkhole on Peach Orchard Road

Latest News

Car flipped in accident on Wheeler Road, I-20 with unknown injuries
Car flipped in accident on Wheeler Road, I-20 with unknown injuries
A group of teens attacked three Marines at San Clemente pier.
GRAPHIC: Group of teens assault 3 Marines
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question as he speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the...
Biden, McCarthy scramble for support ahead of House debt ceiling vote
Brian Mann
21-year-old wanted in shooting at the Augusta Budgetel