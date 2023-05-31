Submit Photos/Videos
Where South Carolina’s Congress members stand on debt limit

The clock is ticking for Congress to approve a deal that’ll prevent the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, which experts say could spark a financial crisis.
By Mary Green
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The U.S. House of Representatives was slated to vote Wednesday night on the deal intended to avert that catastrophe.

The deal was worked out by President Joe Biden and Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

But a number of Republicans say they aren’t backing it – so this legislation will require significant bipartisan support to get the 218 votes needed to pass the House.

The bill would suspend the country’s debt limit until January 2025 – after the next election – to allow the U.S. to keep borrowing money, while capping federal non-defense spending.

The U.S. Treasury Department has estimated the country will run out of money to pay its bills Monday, so that’s the impending deadline Congress is trying to beat.

“From an economic perspective, there’s no incentive for either party to default,” said Joey Von Nessen, a University of South Carolina research economist. “If it passes in this way, again, the two major conclusions we can draw that are positive is that it does avoid a default, and it doesn’t do anything that increases the probability of recession later this year.”

Here’s how South Carolina’s seven representatives have said they’ll vote on the debt ceiling deal, formally named the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

The state’s only Democrat in Congress – Jim Clyburn – is a “yes” – calling it a pretty good deal in a tweet Tuesday, and saying it prevents a default, preserves Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare, and expands access to critical programs.

Republican Joe Wilson stood alongside other House Republicans in support of the bill at a news conference Tuesday night.

Four South Carolina Republicans – Russell Fry, Nancy Mace, Ralph Norman and William Timmons – have all said they’re voting no – arguing this deal doesn’t go far enough to cut government spending.

“Once you dissect the bill, this bill is un-American. It defies conservatism. No Republican should support this, and go back to the drawing table,” Norman said.

Republican Jeff Duncan has not publicly said how he plans to vote on the deal yet.

If the deal makes it through the House – it would then move to the U.S. Senate.

Both of South Carolina’s Republican senators – Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott – have said they would vote against it.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

