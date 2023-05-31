Submit Photos/Videos
Wealthy Weekly: Changing jobs and “Orphaned” Retirement Accounts

By Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re one of the many workers who have quit their jobs at a record-setting rate during the pandemic, you may have forgotten your 401(k) plan along the way.

Financial experts refer to it as an “orphaned” retirement account, which means people will change jobs and have an “orphaned” retirement account that has very little attention paid to it.

We are joined by private wealth advisor Will Rogers to talk about this topic.

To learn more, go to Roger’s site.

