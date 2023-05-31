Procession honors late S.C. firefighter ahead of funeral

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Irmo firefighter who died in the line of duty will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Firefighter James Michael Muller is being honored with a procession followed by a funeral service.

The funeral service will be held at Riverland Hills Baptist Church in Columbia on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Irmo Fire District said a small procession will transport Muller to the church.

Gov. Henry McMaster also ordered all flags on state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday in honor of Muller.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.