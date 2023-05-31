Submit Photos/Videos
Procession honors late S.C. firefighter ahead of funeral

By Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Irmo firefighter who died in the line of duty will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Firefighter James Michael Muller is being honored with a procession followed by a funeral service.

MORE | Colleagues, community mourn S.C. firefighter

The funeral service will be held at Riverland Hills Baptist Church in Columbia on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Irmo Fire District said a small procession will transport Muller to the church.

Gov. Henry McMaster also ordered all flags on state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday in honor of Muller.

