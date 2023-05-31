Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Volunteers needed for USA Cycling events this summer in Augusta

A view of Augusta from across the Savannah River.
A view of Augusta from across the Savannah River.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Sports Council is seeking volunteers for the USA Cycling Masters & Para Road National Championships that will be held the week of Aug. 22-27.

More than 300 volunteers will be needed in roles including event setup and breakdown, registration, athlete hydration and more.

MORE | Paceline to kick off PaceDay celebration for cancer research

This year’s event is expected to bring in 600-800 athletes competing for national championships in road and individual time trials at Fort Gordon with the criterium in downtown Augusta.

This will be the second time in five years the council has hosted the USA Cycling Masters Road National Championships. 

Volunteers can explore the opportunities available and sign up by visiting greateraugustasportscouncil.volunteerlocal.com.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local church is recovering after being “completely torn to pieces” on Friday.
100-year-old church ‘completely destroyed’ in Burke County
The Richmond County and Burke County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that two missing teens from...
Missing CSRA teens found in Myrtle Beach
Amari Williams
Graniteville 19-year-old dies after being shot in head
The former home of the Bee's Knees in downtown Augusta has been leased.
New business coming to former downtown home of Bee’s Knees
The Augusta Fire Department confirms a firetruck got stuck in a sinkhole in front of Goodwill...
Augusta firetruck gets stuck in sinkhole on Peach Orchard Road

Latest News

Sharon Jones Amphitheater
North Augusta prepares for changes coming to the Greeneway
Julian Smith Casino, 2200 Broad St.
Event to bring public face to face with Augusta leaders
How South Carolina Congress members feel about debt ceiling
Candy Smith's car on fire
‘God’s timing’: Woman sees flames of faith as car catches fire