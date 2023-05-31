Volunteers needed for USA Cycling events this summer in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Sports Council is seeking volunteers for the USA Cycling Masters & Para Road National Championships that will be held the week of Aug. 22-27.

More than 300 volunteers will be needed in roles including event setup and breakdown, registration, athlete hydration and more.

This year’s event is expected to bring in 600-800 athletes competing for national championships in road and individual time trials at Fort Gordon with the criterium in downtown Augusta.

This will be the second time in five years the council has hosted the USA Cycling Masters Road National Championships.

Volunteers can explore the opportunities available and sign up by visiting greateraugustasportscouncil.volunteerlocal.com.

