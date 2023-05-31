Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Unfamiliar respiratory virus causes big problems for some

The virus causes symptoms similar to the flu and COVID-19. (Source: CNN/CDC)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A little-known respiratory virus causes symptoms like the flu and COVID-19, and spiked this spring, according to numbers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It’s also led to hospitalizations among many of the most vulnerable, like young children and seniors.

It’s called human metapneumovirus or HMPV, a virus that wreaked havoc on the U.S. this spring, filling some hospitals with young children and seniors, according to the CDC.

“The symptoms are identical almost to influenza and respiratory syncytial virus,” said Dr. Jorge Rodriguez, a board-certified internal medicine specialist.

Those symptoms include a hacking cough, runny nose, fever and shortness of breath.

At its peak in mid-March, nearly 11% of tested specimens were positive for HMPV.

“What is most concerning is the fact that it has increased approximately 36% in the last year,” Rodriguez said.

The virus has been around for a while. Health experts believe pandemic precautions, like masking, kept it at bay.

“Now that we’ve let down our defenses, now that we are not as cautious, all these viruses - think of it this way -- were just waiting to pounce, and indeed, they are pouncing,” Rodriguez said.

Most people who caught HMPV probably didn’t even know they had it.

Sick people aren’t usually tested for it outside of a hospital or emergency room.

Unlike COVID-19 and the flu, there’s no vaccine for HMPV or antiviral drugs to treat it. Instead, doctors care for seriously sick patients by tending to their symptoms.

“The best treatment is precaution and prevention,” Rodriguez said.

Health experts said that’s why it’s important to be aware of this virus, especially if those most vulnerable to it get sick.

“Monitor them,” Rodriguez said. “If they get sicker, for example, if they get short of breath or their fever spikes up above 103 or 104 (degrees Fahrenheit), then you need to go see a physician.”

Because testing for HMPV is rarely done outside hospitals, it’s hard to know the true burden of the disease.

Blood tests indicate that most children have had it by the age of 5.

A 2021 study in the Lancet Global Health estimated that among children younger than 5, there were more than 14 million HMPV infections around the world in 2018, more than 600,000 hospitalizations and more than 16,000 deaths.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County and Burke County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that two missing teens from...
Missing CSRA teens found in Myrtle Beach
Amari Williams
Graniteville 19-year-old dies after being shot in head
A local church is recovering after being “completely torn to pieces” on Friday.
100-year-old church ‘completely destroyed’ in Burke County
The former home of the Bee's Knees in downtown Augusta has been leased.
New business coming to former downtown home of Bee’s Knees
The Augusta Fire Department confirms a firetruck is stuck in a sinkhole in front of Goodwill on...
Augusta firetruck gets stuck in sinkhole on Peach Orchard Road

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh during his murder trial for the deaths of his wife and youngest son.
Murdaugh enters plea in court appearance on federal charges
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the...
Coal firms owned by family of West Virginia governor sued over unpaid penalties
The cookies feature a golden Oreo base that is double-stuffed with pink and blue cotton...
Cotton Candy Oreos are returning for the first time in a decade
Official Adjudicator Michael Empric recently presented Dolly Parton with the official...
Dolly Parton claims 3 new Guinness World Records titles
2024 Accord sedans are displayed at a Honda dealership Friday, April 14, 2023, in Highlands...
US safety agency to require automatic emergency braking on new vehicles and set tougher standards