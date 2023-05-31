Suspect accused of exposing himself to shopper at Dollar General

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One Columbia County shopper saw something shocking in the detergent aisle at Dollar General, and now a suspect has been arrested.

The victim, a 29-year-old woman, told deputies that between 12:50 and 12:55 p.m. Saturday, she was shopping in the store at 5380 Columbia Road when she noticed a man following her.

She said she turned down the laundry detergent aisle and noticed he was right behind her.

When she turned around, he had his private parts out and was masturbating, she told deputies.

When she screamed, he ran from the store toward the Ivy Falls neighborhood, deputies said.

She described him as about 6 feet 4 inches tall and wearing a blue jacket, gray pants and glasses.

Columbia County deputies said they arrested Michael Scott Stephens, 28, Tuesday on a charge of public indecency, third or subsequent conviction.

