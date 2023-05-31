S.C. funeral set for boy shop owner is accused of killing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral services have been announced for the 14-year-old shot and killed near a Columbia convenience store .

Cyrus Carmack-Belton’s viewing will be Friday at Leevy’s Funeral Home, 1831 Taylor St. in Columbia.

The viewing will be from 3-6 p.m.

The funeral will begin at noon Saturday at Second Nazareth Baptist Church, 2300 Elmwood Ave. in Columbia.

Carmack-Belton was shot and killed this past Sunday.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department 58-year-old Rick Chow, who owns the Shell gas station on Parklane Road in Columbia, chased Carmack-Belton from his store around 8 p.m. and shot him just down the road in the 200 block of Springtree Drive.

Chow suspected Carmack-Belton of shoplifting inside the store; however, deputies said did not happen.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said the teen had one gunshot wound to the right lower back.

Chow was charged with murder.

South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn released a statement about the boy’s slaying:

“I’m horrified and deeply saddened by the senseless murder of 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton in Columbia this weekend. His family and loved ones should be celebrating his recent eighth-grade graduation from Summit Parkway Middle School. Instead, they are mourning this unimaginable loss. My prayers are with them and the entire community during this devastating time.

“This tragedy should have never happened. The criminalization of Black men and boys and the historic trend of painting them as aggressors have time and again led to deadly and heartbreaking circumstances. Cyrus Carmack-Belton has since been declared innocent, but his supposed crime of shoplifting a bottle of water should not have cost him his life. I pray justice is swift.”

