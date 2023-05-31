Puppies dumped on Burke County road ready for adoption

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Last week News 12 told you someone dumped ten puppies on the side of Bellevue Plantation Road in Burke County.

Now they are up for adoption.

We got a chance to spend some time with the pups who are looking for a new home.

The puppies are full of energy, and each one has its own unique personality.

“You’ve got your ones who want to sit back and be cool, calm, and collected. And you’ve got ones who want to lay in your lap and sleep, and you’ve also got your couple that are bouncing all over you, all up in you and everything else, and just want to have fun,” said Chaddrick Parrish, Director of Animal Services in Burke County.

After seeing them play, it’s hard to imagine anyone dumping them on the side of the road.

“A person driving a silver sedan came down and dropped the puppies off. Nobody managed to get a tag number or see exactly where they came from or which direction they were heading back out once they finished dumping the puppies,” said Parrish.

All puppies adopted from burke county animal shelter will have received their first round of vaccinations by the time you take them home.

“We definitely encourage people to come down and adopt if they’re ready for another pet, but we only ask for them to adopt if they’re ready for another pet. That’s a full-time commitment,” said Parrish.

If you feel the tug at your heartstrings, they’ll be ready.

The Burke County Animal Services opens at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Just a reminder- adoptions for these adorable pups are first come first served.

