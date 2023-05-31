Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Puppies dumped on Burke County road ready for adoption

Puppies dumped on Burke County road ready for adoption
Puppies dumped on Burke County road ready for adoption(wrdw)
By Emma Ellis
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Last week News 12 told you someone dumped ten puppies on the side of Bellevue Plantation Road in Burke County.

Now they are up for adoption.

We got a chance to spend some time with the pups who are looking for a new home.

The puppies are full of energy, and each one has its own unique personality.

MORE | Piedmont Augusta to open new facility in Appling

“You’ve got your ones who want to sit back and be cool, calm, and collected. And you’ve got ones who want to lay in your lap and sleep, and you’ve also got your couple that are bouncing all over you, all up in you and everything else, and just want to have fun,” said Chaddrick Parrish, Director of Animal Services in Burke County.

After seeing them play, it’s hard to imagine anyone dumping them on the side of the road.

“A person driving a silver sedan came down and dropped the puppies off. Nobody managed to get a tag number or see exactly where they came from or which direction they were heading back out once they finished dumping the puppies,” said Parrish.

All puppies adopted from burke county animal shelter will have received their first round of vaccinations by the time you take them home.

MORE | Burke County Sheriff’s Office to host blood drive for donors

“We definitely encourage people to come down and adopt if they’re ready for another pet, but we only ask for them to adopt if they’re ready for another pet. That’s a full-time commitment,” said Parrish.

If you feel the tug at your heartstrings, they’ll be ready.

The Burke County Animal Services opens at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Just a reminder- adoptions for these adorable pups are first come first served.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County and Burke County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that two missing teens from...
Missing CSRA teens found in Myrtle Beach
Child taken to hospital after Grovetown shooting
Man arrested after Grovetown shooting sends girl to hospital
Ivey, Donovan, 15.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for 15-year-old
Amari Williams
Graniteville 19-year-old dies after being shot in head
Passengers aboard the Carnival Sunshine dealt with a scary end to their vacation as the cruise...
Passengers recount Carnival Sunshine taking on rough seas during return to port

Latest News

Sai Lakkimsetti
Local student heads to National Spelling Bee in Maryland
Stallings Island Middle Schooler heads to 95th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland
100-year-old church ‘completely destroyed’ in Burke County
See the flooding at North Augusta apartment complex