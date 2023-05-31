Piedmont Augusta cuts ribbon on new facility in Appling

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new prompt care facility has just opened its doors in Columbia County on Appling-Harlem Road.

While prompt care is welcome in areas of Columbia County that don’t have another option, the county is still without a hospital.

Prompt care facilities like the one that just opened in Appling are becoming more of an option as the county awaits its first hospital.

A ribbon split down the middle starts the beginning of the third prompt care facility in Columbia County, with facilities already in Evans and Grovetown, and now along Appling-Harlem Road.

“It’s so important to move where the growth is. We watch that throughout the year. We always check the growth and where things move as far as population,” said Dr. Bozeman Sherwood of Piedmont Augusta.

Along with Piedmont, there’s a Doctor’s Prompt Care and other services in Evans and soon-to-be the new Augusta University Hospital that will sit on 81 acres in Grovetown. Trees are being cleared throughout the area where the facility is going.

Alison Couch, District Four Commissioner for Top One, said: “Columbia County’s population is rapidly growing, and with that comes health care needs. And so, we’re thankful for Piedmont Hospital and, well, star for bringing services that our citizens need in the form of health care to our area.”

The new facility at the Pumpkin Center is four and a half miles from downtown Appling, and four and a half miles away from downtown Harlem, right in the middle of two locations that’ve needed local healthcare for years.

Roxanne Whitaker, Harlem mayor, said: “We’ve been without health care probably for about 15 years. That was when our last doctor left Harlem. So, this is a refresh to know that our people are taking care of that new hospital coming.”

The facility will transition to its normal hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 6 and eventually the prompt care side will look to be open seven days a week.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.