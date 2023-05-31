Paceline to kickoff PaceDay celebration for cancer research

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Paceline is inviting the community to the PaceDay kickoff celebration at Savannah River Brewing Company.

The event is open to the public and includes a social bike ride, yoga, and beer. The event is June 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the bar opening at 11 a.m.

All participant-raised dollars will support research at the Georgia Cancer Center.

Several researchers who have benefited from Paceline funding will be attending.

