Paceline to kickoff PaceDay celebration for cancer research

Facebook_EventInvite_HeaderImage(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Paceline is inviting the community to the PaceDay kickoff celebration at Savannah River Brewing Company.

The event is open to the public and includes a social bike ride, yoga, and beer. The event is June 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the bar opening at 11 a.m.

All participant-raised dollars will support research at the Georgia Cancer Center.

Several researchers who have benefited from Paceline funding will be attending.

