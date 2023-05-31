One Tank Trip: Become a musician, take a tour at Kazoobie Kazoo’s

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re starting a new weekly series called One Tank Trip.

You and the family can pack up the car, go on an adventure and not burn up too many miles on the road.

We stopped by Kazoobie Kazoo’s in Beaufort. It’s the only plastic kazoo factory in the United States.

“It’s a kazoo world. It’s kind of Willy-Wonkish, I like to think. It’s bright. It’s colorful. It’s fun, and it’s a good place to come and visit and have a little bit of a childhood moment,” said Sarah Barnwell, marketing director.

There are thousands of kazoos inside this building.

They have characters, an American flag made out of them, a museum, and more.

Barnwell leads the tours, which start with a video explaining their history. She’ll then take you to the back, where new ones are born.

“We make about a million kazoos a year. We average about 5,000 a day, and every other day we have kazoos going somewhere else in the world,” she said.

Barnwell says they’ve sent kazoos to six different continents, and they’re all made by hand.

They can also show you how to make your own.

We met with kids who didn’t waste any time trying out their new kazoos.

“They make cool noises, and they’re fun to blow on,” said nine-year-old Ellie.

Kazoobie Kazoos is where millions of new kazoos are born, and new musicians are too.

Barnwell says you can visit the museum for free, but the tour does cost money.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.