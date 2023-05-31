North Augusta prepares for changes coming to the Greeneway

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The “Down the River” Sports and Music Festival is days away.

The City of North Augusta is busy with its preps for the big event.

Next time you take a stroll on the North Augusta side of the river walk, you may notice some of the new features.

We caught up with Mayor Briton Williams to learn about the new expansions heading that way.

However, it is not the only thing that the City of North Augusta has in store for the future of outdoor recreation.

The City of North Augusta has become known for its Greeneway and Mayor Williams hopes it will also become known for its waterfront.

“It always amazed me. I’ve lived in North Augusta for 30 years, and we’ve never had an event where we were on the water,” said Mayor Williams.

Last year, the City of North Augusta held its “Rocking and Rafting” Festival.

“We had kayak races, we had paddle board races, we had homemade raft races, we had food trucks, vendors. It was awesome,” said Mayor Williams.

This year, they are holding a festival that Mayor Williams believes shows even more of what North Augusta has to offer.

“What’s unique about North Augusta is, not only do we have the river, but we have an Amphitheater and a greenway right there with it,” he said.

The “Down the River” Festival will be two days long, featuring multiple runs, water races, vendors, and even a concert.

“It’s going to be an awesome weekend,” said Mayor Williams.

In the future, the city hopes to expand its options for waterfront activities even further.

“We’re in the process of putting in a new boat dock. That’s going to be a game changer,” said Mayor Williams.

Mayor Williams believes the new boat dock should be completed this fall.

“We have this amazing body of water, the Savannah River, and like I said, there’s just so many things we can do on the water,” he said.

The “Down the River” Sports and Music Festival will be held at the Sharron Jones Amphitheater this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.