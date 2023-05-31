Submit Photos/Videos
Murdaugh to make court appearance today on federal charges

Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is set to make an initial appearance in Charleston on 22 federal charges.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is set to make an initial appearance in Charleston on 22 federal charges.

The hearing will take place Wednesday afternoon at the U.S. Court House in Charleston, according to court documents.

Murdaugh was indicted by a federal grand jury last week on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, one count of bank fraud, a total of five counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and 14 counts of money laundering.

He is currently serving prison time for the June 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and their son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh.

The indictment alleges that Murdaugh, who was a personal injury attorney at a law firm in Hampton engaged in three different schemes to obtain money and property from his personal injury clients, a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states.

Attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, who represent Murdaugh, released a joint statement Wednesday morning shortly after news of the new indictment was released:

Alex has been cooperating with the United States Attorneys’ Office and federal agencies in their investigation of a broad range of activities. We anticipate that the charges brought today will be quickly resolved without a trial.

