McMaster sending South Carolina Guard troops to Mexican border

Mexican border
Mexican border(MGN Online)
By Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday directed the deployment of South Carolina National Guard troops to the U.S. Southern border in Texas.

He says they’ll be there to help secure the border with the end of Title 42.

“The safety and security of South Carolinians require that we stop the drug cartels, criminals, and terrorists from entering our country to peddle their poison,” McMaster said.

MORE | Allen looks to expand access to student mental health services

This announcement follows a request for assistance from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and a border security briefing held on May 22 in Austin, attended by McMaster and eight other governors.

The mission remains in the planning phase, and exact details, including the number of troops, will be finalized in the coming weeks with the goal of deployment by July 1.

Title 42 is a set of restrictions that allowed the U.S. to quickly turn back migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border for the past three years during the coronavirus pandemic.

