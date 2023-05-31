Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

A look at Augusta’s IT department amid cyber-attack

By Craig Allison
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta is still trying to fix the effects of the cyber-attack.

We are taking a closer look at their IT departments and their preparedness efforts.

A breach of technology has trickled down most Augusta departments, including the Charles Webster Detention Center, where the sheriff, the IT Department, and a judge executed a plan to release some offenders with minor charges late last week.

The IT Department in Augusta supports more than 60 different Augusta departments.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

Their track record boasts high completion rates and improving service times, but that is all self-reported.

By their count, they’ve completed at least 20,000 support tasks in the past three years with work orders for help being completed on average in less than a day and a half.

This year their budget jumped to $7.6 million, almost half a million more than in 2022.

Commissioners also approved $30,000 for penetration and vulnerability testing.

MORE | Event to bring public face to face with Augusta leaders

Just the week before the cyber-attack, Augusta commissioners approved a $655,000 upgrade of all obsolete computers, routers, storage, and more that typically takes place every five to eight years.

“I want to give the people the confidence and knowing that we are working as diligently and as expediently as we can to get to the bottom of this so we can come back to 100 percent for functionality,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson.

Johnson has confirmed a special meeting will take place either Thursday or Friday to give another update on this cyber-attack.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local church is recovering after being “completely torn to pieces” on Friday.
100-year-old church ‘completely destroyed’ in Burke County
The Richmond County and Burke County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that two missing teens from...
Missing CSRA teens found in Myrtle Beach
Amari Williams
Graniteville 19-year-old dies after being shot in head
The former home of the Bee's Knees in downtown Augusta has been leased.
New business coming to former downtown home of Bee’s Knees
The Augusta Fire Department confirms a firetruck got stuck in a sinkhole in front of Goodwill...
Augusta firetruck gets stuck in sinkhole on Peach Orchard Road

Latest News

North Augusta prepares for changes coming to the Greeneway
One Tank Trip: Become a musician, take a tour at Kazoobie Kazoos
Piedmont Augusta cuts ribbon on new facility in Appling
‘God’s timing’: Woman sees flames of faith as car catches fire
Piedmont Appling facility
Piedmont Augusta cuts ribbon on new facility in Appling