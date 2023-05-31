Local student heads to National Spelling Bee in Maryland

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 95th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee is underway in National Harbor, Maryland and one of the contestants is from Augusta.

Sai Lakkimsetti is from Stallings Island Middle School and made it to nationals after winning the state spelling bee in mid-March.

Lakkimsetti says that he studies religiously for this competition, but sometimes the hardest words to spell are the simplest.

“The words that give me the most trouble are honestly the simpler words that you think of because most complicated words I know have a pattern behind them and I can answer them confidently. So, ironically, it’s the shorter words that are sometimes the hardest,” said Lakkimsetti.

Lakkimsetti made it to nationals once before in 3rd grade.

News 12 is wishing Lakkimsetti the best of luck.

