Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Local student heads to National Spelling Bee in Maryland

By Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 95th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee is underway in National Harbor, Maryland and one of the contestants is from Augusta.

Sai Lakkimsetti is from Stallings Island Middle School and made it to nationals after winning the state spelling bee in mid-March.

Lakkimsetti says that he studies religiously for this competition, but sometimes the hardest words to spell are the simplest.

MORE | Local Special Olympic athlete teaches Boy Scouts to kayak

“The words that give me the most trouble are honestly the simpler words that you think of because most complicated words I know have a pattern behind them and I can answer them confidently. So, ironically, it’s the shorter words that are sometimes the hardest,” said Lakkimsetti.

Lakkimsetti made it to nationals once before in 3rd grade.

News 12 is wishing Lakkimsetti the best of luck.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County and Burke County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that two missing teens from...
Missing CSRA teens found in Myrtle Beach
Child taken to hospital after Grovetown shooting
Man arrested after Grovetown shooting sends girl to hospital
Ivey, Donovan, 15.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for 15-year-old
Amari Williams
Graniteville 19-year-old dies after being shot in head
Passengers aboard the Carnival Sunshine dealt with a scary end to their vacation as the cruise...
Passengers recount Carnival Sunshine taking on rough seas during return to port

Latest News

Puppies dumped on Burke County road ready for adoption
Puppies dumped on Burke County road ready for adoption
Stallings Island Middle Schooler heads to 95th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland
100-year-old church ‘completely destroyed’ in Burke County
See the flooding at North Augusta apartment complex