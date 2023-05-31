Submit Photos/Videos
Lanes closed after multi-vehicle accident on Gordon Highway

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Multiple lanes are closed after an accident involving multiple vehicles on Gordon Highway at North Leg, according to authorities.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division is on the scene. Officials say none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Richmond County dispatch says the accident was called in at 3:12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

