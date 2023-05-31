‘God’s timing’: Woman sees flames of faith as car catches fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Last week a car caught on fire while driving on Interstate 20.

The driver was on the way to work when things took a quick turn.

A Lincolnton woman says she’s lucky to be alive, thanking the man who helped her and the Lord above for sparing her life.

A video shows the 2004 Navy Toyota Camry moments before melting away with Candy Smith inside.

“I felt no heat. I felt no warmth. I didn’t even have my air on. I felt nothing until I stopped and realized I was on fire,” said Candy Smith.

Pictures show what the car looked like right after Smith got out.



“I turned it off, grabbed my purse, jumped out of the car, barefooted everything,” said Smith. “I said, ‘I need to pull over’. As I pull over and come to a stop, I look, and my hood is melting. I see flames. I had no clue I was on fire.”

She came face to face with the one thing she fears the most- flames.

“Our youngest son Jed died in a house fire on February 12, 2020. And I hate fires with a passion,” said Smith.

She says her fear was replaced by peace thanks to a good Samaritan.

“I know that sounds crazy, but there was a peace about me, and I knew that it was taken care of. Again, when this gentleman comes running up with his fire extinguisher and knowing you know, there are things we can’t fix, we can’t do anything about, and when we fret over it, and we worry about it, it makes us miserable,” she said.

Smith lost another son in 2022 while waiting for a lung transplant.

“Walker got COVID. Literally, people all over the world would message us and pray for us. We had hotel rooms paid for. We would have gas money sent to us,” said Smith.

She says Kalique, a good Samaritan, stopping was a reminder of the Lord’s direct protection she’s experienced through the good and bad.

“It could have been a lot worse. But again, God’s faithfulness, God’s timing. And you know, he cleared the road. And all I could do is, you know, thank you for your mercy. Thank you for your grace, and for loving me,” said Smith.

