Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Funeral services for 14-year-old shot and killed announced

Cyrus Carmack-Belton’s viewing will be on Friday, June 2 at Leevy’s Funeral Home at 1831 Taylor...
Cyrus Carmack-Belton’s viewing will be on Friday, June 2 at Leevy’s Funeral Home at 1831 Taylor Street in Columbia.(CLEAR)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral services for the 14-year-old shot and killed near a Columbia convenience store have been announced.

Cyrus Carmack-Belton’s viewing will be on Friday, June 2 at Leevy’s Funeral Home at 1831 Taylor Street in Columbia.

The viewing will be from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The funeral will be on Saturday, June 3 at Second Nazareth Baptist Church at 2300 Elmwood Avenue in Columbia.

The funeral will begin at noon.

Carmack-Belton was shot and killed on Sunday, May 28.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department 58-year-old Rick Chow, who owns the Shell gas station on Parklane Road in Columbia, chased Carmack-Belton from his store around 8 p.m. and shot him just down the road in the 200 block of Springtree Drive.

Chow suspected Carmack-Belton of shoplifting inside the store; however, RCSD has said did not happen in a press conference Monday.

Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said the teen had one gunshot wound to the right lower back.

The next day Chow was charged with murder in the shooting death of Carmack-Belton.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local church is recovering after being “completely torn to pieces” on Friday.
100-year-old church ‘completely destroyed’ in Burke County
The Richmond County and Burke County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that two missing teens from...
Missing CSRA teens found in Myrtle Beach
Amari Williams
Graniteville 19-year-old dies after being shot in head
The former home of the Bee's Knees in downtown Augusta has been leased.
New business coming to former downtown home of Bee’s Knees
The Augusta Fire Department confirms a firetruck got stuck in a sinkhole in front of Goodwill...
Augusta firetruck gets stuck in sinkhole on Peach Orchard Road

Latest News

Where South Carolina’s Congress members stand on debt ceiling
There are thousands of kazoos inside the building.
One Tank Trip: Become a musician, take a tour at Kazoobie Kazoo’s
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Lanes closed after multi-vehicle accident on Gordon Highway
Mexican border
McMaster sending South Carolina Guard troops to Mexican border