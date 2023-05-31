Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Event to bring public face to face with Augusta leaders

Julian Smith Casino, 2200 Broad St.
Julian Smith Casino, 2200 Broad St.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city will hold its second annual Augusta on Display community engagement forum for the public to learn about services offered by the city and give feedback on the proposed budget.

During the three-hour trade show-style event, you can meet elected officials, have one-on-one conversations with representatives from city departments and share opinions on how the city should spend tax dollars.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Additionally, there will be bouncing houses for children, health screenings and family-friendly entertainment. You’ll also have a chance to tour a variety of government vehicles.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Julian Smith Casino, 2200 Broad St.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local church is recovering after being “completely torn to pieces” on Friday.
100-year-old church ‘completely destroyed’ in Burke County
The Richmond County and Burke County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that two missing teens from...
Missing CSRA teens found in Myrtle Beach
Amari Williams
Graniteville 19-year-old dies after being shot in head
The former home of the Bee's Knees in downtown Augusta has been leased.
New business coming to former downtown home of Bee’s Knees
The Augusta Fire Department confirms a firetruck got stuck in a sinkhole in front of Goodwill...
Augusta firetruck gets stuck in sinkhole on Peach Orchard Road

Latest News

Sharon Jones Amphitheater
North Augusta prepares for changes coming to the Greeneway
How South Carolina Congress members feel about debt ceiling
Candy Smith's car on fire
‘God’s timing’: Woman sees flames of faith as car catches fire
A view of Augusta from across the Savannah River.
Volunteers needed for USA Cycling events this summer in Augusta