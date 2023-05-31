Event to bring public face to face with Augusta leaders

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city will hold its second annual Augusta on Display community engagement forum for the public to learn about services offered by the city and give feedback on the proposed budget.

During the three-hour trade show-style event, you can meet elected officials, have one-on-one conversations with representatives from city departments and share opinions on how the city should spend tax dollars.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Additionally, there will be bouncing houses for children, health screenings and family-friendly entertainment. You’ll also have a chance to tour a variety of government vehicles.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Julian Smith Casino, 2200 Broad St.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.