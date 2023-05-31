Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Submit Photos/Videos
Highs staying below average with low rain chances returning by mid-week.
By Tim Strong
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will be moving through the region keeping the chance for a few isolated showers into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Temps by morning will likely fall into the mid and lower 60s with afternoon highs staying below average in the low 80s. A few afternoon showers will be possible, but it will be isolated.

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm into the mid-80s Friday and Saturday with morning temps in the mid and lower 60s. Highs on Saturday will be close to 85°, but a cold front will push in from the northeast into Sunday causing temps to drop back to near 80.

The silver lining with a cooler Sunday is the front looks to keep some heavier shower activity to our South. Currently, there’s a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that has a 20% chance at developing over the next several days, most of the impacts right now look to be in Florida with breezy, wet, and cooler conditions. This Thursday, June 1st, is the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

As we push past the weekend there are signs that temps could return to near seasonal highs in the mid and upper 80s. A few afternoon showers and rumbles of thunder still look possible. Keep it here for the latest.

