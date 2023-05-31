Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We stayed stuck in the clouds this afternoon keeping those temps in the mid-70s, and well below average. As we continue through tonight we’ll see the temps slowly fall back to the upper 60s then the mid and lower 60s through tomorrow morning. The afternoon will be similar to today with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm into the mid-80s Friday and Saturday with morning temps in the mid and lower 60s. Highs on Saturday will be close to 85°, but a cold front will push in from the northeast into Sunday causing temps to drop back to near 80.

The silver lining with a cooler Sunday is the front looks to keep some heavier shower activity to our South. Currently, there’s a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that has a 20% chance at developing over the next several days, most of the impacts right now look to be in Florida with breezy, wet, and cooler conditions. This Thursday, June 1st, is the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

As we push past the weekend there are signs that temps could return to near seasonal highs in the mid and upper 80s. A few afternoon showers and rumbles of thunder still look possible. Keep it here for the latest.

