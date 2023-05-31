Claflin University gets grant in response to bomb threats

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Claflin University is one of four historically Black colleges and universities awarded grants as a response to bomb threats that impacted operations and those and other schools last year.

The U.S. Department of Education awarded the Project School Emergency Response to Violence grants on Wednesday to assist the schools in “restoring a safe environment conducive to learning.”

Claflin University in Orangeburg was one of the schools awarded the grant.

The school was awarded $440,000 that they will use to hire a licensed social worker and for programs to identify distress, anxiety and stress among students and staff.

“The bomb threats last year that targeted several Historically Black Colleges and Universities traumatized their campus communities, disrupted learning, and drained resources by prompting costly campus lockdowns, class cancellations, and law enforcement activities,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said.

Cardona said the Biden-Harris administration will stand by HBCUs “and unequivocally condemn racist efforts to terrorize Black students and educators and deprive them of their right to safe, welcoming, and nurturing environments for teaching and learning.”

Along with Claflin, Texas Southern University, Delaware State University and Howard University received Project SERV grants.

