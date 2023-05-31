Submit Photos/Videos
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne, driver survives stunning crash

This body cam footage from a Lowndes County Sheriff's Office deputy shows a car go up the back of a tow truck and go airborne -- 120 feet in the air.
By CNN
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) - Here’s a good reminder of why it’s important to pull over for emergency vehicles.

Body cam footage from a deputy in Georgia shows the aftermath of a car accident.

But another one is about to happen -- when a car hits a tow truck and goes airborne – 120 feet in the air.

The deputy rushed to help the 21-year-old driver who survived the accident.

A deputy was also injured by the flying debris.

The video is making its rounds on social media -- officials say it’s raising awareness of Georgia’s move over law -- which requires drivers to slow down and move over a lane when approaching emergency vehicles on the side of the road -- that includes tow trucks.

Many states in the U.S. have similar laws.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

