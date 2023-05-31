Car flipped in accident on Wheeler Road, I-20 with unknown injuries

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two-vehicle accident has caused one car to flip on Wheeler Road and I-20 and currently blocking two lanes of traffic, according to our First Alert Traffic camera.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and is currently causing a traffic block as deputies clear the scene at 8:20 a.m.

There are unknown injuries, according to Richmond County dispatch.

