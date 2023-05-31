Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Biden approves a new $300M military aid package for Ukraine

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White...
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved a new package of military aid for Ukraine that totals up to $300 million and includes additional munitions for drones and an array of other weapons. It comes as Russia has continued to pummel Ukraine’s capital and unmanned aircraft have targeted Moscow.

U.S. officials have said there is no suggestion that U.S.-made drones or munitions were used in the Moscow strikes, which the Kremlin blamed on Ukraine but Kyiv has not acknowledged. The Biden administration has said it has made clear to Ukraine that U.S.-made weapons should not be used for attacks inside Russian territory.

“We don’t tell them where to strike. We don’t tell them where not to strike. ... Ultimately President Zelenskyy and his military commanders decide what they’re going to do from a military perspective,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday. But he added that the U.S. has been ”very clear with the Ukrainians privately, we’ve certainly been clear publicly, that we do not support attacks inside Russia.”

He said Zelenskyy has given the U.S. assurances that the Ukrainians respect those concerns.

Kyiv is reeling from its third drone attack in 24 hours, with more than 30 drones fired at the city before dawn. (CNN)

The new aid package provides munitions to boost Ukraine’s air defense capabilities to fend off Russia’s air assaults on Kyiv. It provides munitions for Patriot missile batteries and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), as well Avenger and Stinger air defense systems, mine-clearing equipment, anti-armor rounds, unguided Zuni aircraft rockets, night vision goggles, and about 30 million rounds of small arms ammunition and an undisclosed amount of other artillery rounds.

Moscow was targeted by a rare drone attack on Tuesday that lightly damaged residential buildings. Russian officials say the West, which throughout the grinding war has sought to keep the conflict from expanding beyond Ukraine, has not adequately condemned the attack on Russian soil.

Asked about Moscow’s criticism that the West is quietly supportive of attacks inside Russian territory, Kirby scoffed that the Russians are “not going to believe anything I have to say” on the matter.

He said the U.S. has made clear that it will not change its policy about not enabling or encouraging strikes inside Russia, but added, “I don’t think we’re going to take it upon ourselves as a burden to privately communicate that to the Russians.”

Ukrainian officials rejoiced over Tuesday’s drone attack but avoided claiming responsibility, a response similar to what they have said after previous attacks on Russian territory.

U.S. officials did not provide details on the drone munitions in the new aid package or specify which unmanned aircraft would use them. The Defense Department has given Ukraine a variety of unmanned aircraft over the last year, for both surveillance and attacks, including at least two versions of the Switchblade, a so-called kamikaze drone that can loiter in the air and then explode into a target.

Including the latest aid, the U.S. has committed more than $37.6 billion in weapons and other equipment to Ukraine since Russia attacked on Feb. 24, 2022. This latest package will be done under presidential drawdown authority, which allows the Pentagon to take weapons from its own stocks and quickly ship them to Ukraine, officials said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County and Burke County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that two missing teens from...
Missing CSRA teens found in Myrtle Beach
Amari Williams
Graniteville 19-year-old dies after being shot in head
A local church is recovering after being “completely torn to pieces” on Friday.
100-year-old church ‘completely destroyed’ in Burke County
The former home of the Bee's Knees in downtown Augusta has been leased.
New business coming to former downtown home of Bee’s Knees
The Augusta Fire Department confirms a firetruck is stuck in a sinkhole in front of Goodwill on...
Augusta firetruck gets stuck in sinkhole on Peach Orchard Road

Latest News

FILE - An Amber Alert has been canceled in Wisconsin for a 1-year-old from Milwaukee after she...
Amber Alert canceled; 1-year-old girl in Wisconsin found safe
Diane Babbin collects her $1 million prize with her family on May 24.
‘Less worries’: Single mom wins $1 million after trip to store to buy thermometer for sick son
There are thousands of kazoos inside the building.
One Tank Trip: Become a musician, take a tour at Kazoobie Kazoo’s
House vote next hurdle for debt limit plan