Augusta Utilities building to close for repairs later this week

City of Augusta Utilities Department
City of Augusta Utilities Department(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Utilities says the department will temporarily close its Walker Street customer service location on Friday for building repairs.

The facility will reopen for regular business hours on Monday.

Customers can make payments via the kiosk or visit the Peach Orchard Road location for in-person services.

The agency said a few days ago that it’s still able to take in-person payments despite the city’s computer systems being knocked out in a cyberattack – although there may be some limitations on access to account information.

