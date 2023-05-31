Augusta-Richmond County Library launches summer reading program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System, ARCPLS, is preparing to launch its annual Summer Reading Program.

The annual Summer Reading Kick-Off Event will follow at Brookfield Park in Augusta on June 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The goal is to help increase the literacy rates in Augusta and make reading fun and entertaining for all.

This year’s theme is “All Together Now.”

The event will offer classes, storytimes featuring guest authors, guest speaker show-and-tells, virtual field trips around the world, prizes for meeting reading goals, and opportunities to explore Georgia.

Guest include Sean Poppy from Savannah River Ecology Lab, Anne Sprinkler and her therapy dogs, and Brown Beauty Magic-Royal Events.

“Literacy is a predictor of future success, and it is my hope that this program encourages Augusta-Richmond County students to read and learn during the summer months and provides a platform that will help students arrive at school in August prepared to succeed,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson.

Augusta-Richmond County Public Library launches their annual Summer Reading Program and Kick-Off Event. (Contributed)

Click HERE for a full list of summer reading programs for each ARCPLS location.

The event is free. No registration is required. Call (706) 821-2600 for more information.

