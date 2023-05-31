Submit Photos/Videos
21-year-old wanted in shooting at the Augusta Budgetel

Brian Mann
Brian Mann(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a shooting at the downtown Budgetel, according to authorities.

Authorities say Brian Mann, 21, is the suspect wanted for the shooting that happened on May 1, at the inn located at 954 Fifth Street.

Mann is described as five feet and seven inches, weighing around 150 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes, according to authorities.

Authorities say Mann is known to frequent hotels on Gordon Highway and has associates in the Sibley Road area.

Authorities advise the public that Mann should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Mann’s location or if you come in contact with him, please call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1034.

