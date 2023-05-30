Salvation Army holds ‘Stay Cool’ Drive for those in need

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army is wrapping up its “Stay Cool” Drive next week.

There are several places you can take new or gently used fans to help those who may not have money to pay their electric bill this summer.

The Salvation Army says they’ve been doing well so far but they’re hoping to collect even more fans and water for those who need it.

“There are bins here at the KROC. You can take them to the Center of Hope on Greene Street. You can bring water or fans for us to distribute to those who may not have air conditioning and things like that,” said Major Jonathan Raymer with the Salvation Army.

Once this drive is finished, the Salvation Army will start its Sneakers and Belt Drive that starts on June 1.

