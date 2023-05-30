Pipe break floods units, then leaves tenants high and dry

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Residents of a North Augusta apartment complex are frustrated after an apparent pipe break flooded some units and left others with little or no running water.

Rhonda Davis Wright took photos and video as water came gushing out of a closet in the breezeway Monday morning at her building in the Brighton Place apartment complex, 750 Bergen Road.

In what she felt like was an “explosion,” she said the pipe apparently broke in the closet on the ground floor of her building.

Then the water came gushing out.

“We couldn’t get anyone to answer when the pipe burst so it flowed thousands of gallons of water for hour after hour,” she told News 12.

“We have a mess here,” she said.

The water had to be shut off to stop the flooding.

Her main complaint was a lack of communication from management.

“Zero, except for the poor maintenance guy, who’s taken the brunt of our anger,” she said.

She said at least the four units on the ground floor were affected.

In comparison to some of her neighbors, she got lucky in terms of damage.

She said the breezeway closet didn’t have a concrete floor, so sand and clay washed into at least one of the other apartments.

“It looks like a beach,” Wright said.

News 12 called the apartment complex management, which confirmed there were “water issues” that caused some flooding, and “a plumber is rectifying it.”

Wright said a maintenance worker planned to temporarily cut the water back on for a time Tuesday afternoon and evening to give residents time to bathe, but that didn’t work.

So “no water again tonight,” Wright said.

“It may not seem like a long time to go without water, bathing, cooking but it is when you are going through it,” she told News 12. “Offer to do the right thing is all we would like.”

