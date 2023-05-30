Piedmont Augusta to open new facility in Appling

Submit Photos/Videos
By Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Piedmont Augusta is holding a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration for the new facility on Wednesday.

City of Harlem, Columbia County, and Piedmont officials will be at the celebration from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials say Piedmont Prompt Care and Occupational Medicine is the first facility of its kind in the Piedmont system. The building is at 1331 Appling Harlem Road.

Columbia County Chamber President Russell Lahodny, Columbia County Commission Chairman Doug Duncan, Piedmont Augusta Hub CEO Lily Henson, M.D., and Medical Director of Piedmont’s Prompt Care Network Bo Sherwood, M.D., will speak at the event.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to bring these services to Appling, and we look forward to becoming a mainstay in this community,” said Henson.

The goal of this third Columbia County location is prompt care that is convenient, accessible, and high-quality care, according to officials.

“Thankfully, Piedmont can appeal to the preferences of all generations,” Henson said. “And when you enter any Piedmont location, you have the added assurance of having chosen the highest quality provider in the region as ranked by the Leapfrog Group, US News and World Report, and multiple other rating agencies. I’m proud of our great staff and physicians, and the impact they continue to make on our community, making a positive difference in every life we touch.”

