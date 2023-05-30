Submit Photos/Videos
‘A nightmare scene’: 9 hurt as deck collapses at Ga. gathering

By Staff and wire reports
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIDWAY, Ga. - Nine people were injured when a deck collapsed during a family’s Memorial Day weekend gathering in coastal Georgia.

Emergency crews rushed to the home in Midway, south of Savannah, and transported the victims to a nearby hospital, Liberty County Fire Chief Brian Darby said.

What was supposed to be a happy birthday celebration turned into a traumatic experience for a family as 12 to 15 of them were on top of a deck when it gave way.

The people who were injured range from 1 to 90 years old.

Marc Barnett said his family had rented the home to celebrate his father’s 70th birthday. He said 12 or more people were standing on the second-floor deck Sunday evening when it gave way beneath their feet.

“You had a feeling of freefall,” Barnett said. “We all just landed in a pile on top of each other. It was nightmare scene to see a heap of people laying there helpless.”

Family members suffered cuts and fractures, he said.

“If somebody had been underneath this deck instead of on top of it, we would probably be planning a funeral right now,” Barnett said. “So we feel very blessed for that.”

