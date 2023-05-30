Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Missing 16-year-old found dead on Jekyll Island

Connor Mathis
Connor Mathis(Glynn County Police)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A missing teenager has been found dead, according to Jekyll Island Fire and EMS.

16-year-old Connor Mathis was last seen on Monday evening at Camp Jekyll.

In a request posted early Tuesday, Georgia State Patrol asked people who live in the area to check around their homes, saying Mathis had a high-functioning form of autism. They thought he may be hiding - afraid, confused and looking for a place to take shelter.

The Camden County sheriff stated that deputies with the sheriff’s office marine patrol boat, which is equipped with sonar, found Mathis’ body in the surf off Jekyll Island Beach.

WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County and Burke County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that two missing teens from...
Missing CSRA teens found in Myrtle Beach
Amari Williams
Graniteville 19-year-old dies after being shot in head
A local church is recovering after being “completely torn to pieces” on Friday.
100-year-old church ‘completely destroyed’ in Burke County
The former home of the Bee's Knees in downtown Augusta has been leased.
New business coming to former downtown home of Bee’s Knees
The Augusta Fire Department confirms a firetruck is stuck in a sinkhole in front of Goodwill on...
Augusta firetruck gets stuck in sinkhole on Peach Orchard Road

Latest News

Irmo firefighter dies in the line of duty
Procession honors late S.C. firefighter ahead of funeral
Facebook_EventInvite_HeaderImage
Paceline to kickoff PaceDay celebration for cancer research
Rosalynn Carter
Rosalynn Carter’s dementia diagnosis could spark conversations
I-TEAM deep dive: How did kid go missing from school on post?
Body cam footage shows the moment a car hits a tow truck and goes airborne – 120 feet in the air.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne, driver survives stunning crash