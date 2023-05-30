Missing 16-year-old found dead on Jekyll Island

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A missing teenager has been found dead, according to Jekyll Island Fire and EMS.

16-year-old Connor Mathis was last seen on Monday evening at Camp Jekyll.

In a request posted early Tuesday, Georgia State Patrol asked people who live in the area to check around their homes, saying Mathis had a high-functioning form of autism. They thought he may be hiding - afraid, confused and looking for a place to take shelter.

The Camden County sheriff stated that deputies with the sheriff’s office marine patrol boat, which is equipped with sonar, found Mathis’ body in the surf off Jekyll Island Beach.

WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.