Man sent to hospital after shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was sent to a hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Augusta.

Deputies responded at 2:52 p.m. to the shooting in the 1900 block of Cooney Circle.

An adult male was shot at least one time and transported by private vehicle to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is in its early stages, deputies said.

The shooting is the latest in an outbreak of violence that’s claimed more than 90 lives in a little over a year across the CSRA .

The outbreak has affected communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River, with many of the victims, like Williams, being young men. Authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.